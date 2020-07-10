Cable manufacturer LAPP North America appoints new CEO



FLORHAM PARK, NJ — Industrial cable manufacturer LAPP North America has announced the appointment of Jay Lahman as chief executive officer.

Lahman will be responsible for the North American region which includes LAPP USA, LAPP Canada, LAPP Mexico and LAPP Tannehill. He will report directly to LAPP’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Georg Stawowy.

Lapp says Lahman has an extensive background in the industrial environment and nearly 25 years of experience across the cable industry, including electrical, industrial, utility, OEM, data communication and specialty markets.

For 14 years Lahman led business transformation at General Cable – US. He also served as vice-president and general manager for General Cable – Europe located in Barcelona, Spain, where he led a team in developing and executing strategy and talent development across four market segments, seven sites and 2,800 employees.