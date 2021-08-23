Burloak and Kinectrics to develop additively manufactured parts for the nuclear power industry
Burloak Technologies Inc., a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Ltd., and Kinectrics announced a collaboration agreement to develop additively manufactured parts for the global nuclear power generation industry.
Under the terms of the agreement, Burloak and Kinectrics will join forces to optimize the design and manufacturability of a range of components and replacement parts for a range of applications used in the nuclear power generating process.
“The nuclear power generation industry has exacting performance and reliability requirements because reactors simply cannot fail,” said Martin Baxendale, Vice-President of Operations, Burloak. “We look forward to working with Kinectrics to leverage our collective knowledge to offer performance and cost benefits to nuclear operators.”
“Kinectrics looks forward to working with Burloak to bring additively manufactured safety-critical parts to the global nuclear power generation industry with increased quality, shorter lead times, complex geometries, and a lower overall cost of ownership,” said David Harris, President and CEO, Kinectrics. “Burloak’s experience in the global additive manufacturing industry, coupled with Kinectrics’ extensive nuclear experience and deep understanding of materials, testing, codes and standards, nuclear regulation, and safety critical applications, will offer its clients innovative solutions for plant obsolescence issues and new options for Small Modular Reactors.”
Print this page