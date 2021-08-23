Burloak and Kinectrics to develop additively manufactured parts for the nuclear power industry

August 23, 2021 Maryam Farag

Burloak Technologies Inc., a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Ltd., and Kinectrics announced a collaboration agreement to develop additively manufactured parts for the global nuclear power generation industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, Burloak and Kinectrics will join forces to optimize the design and manufacturability of a range of components and replacement parts for a range of applications used in the nuclear power generating process.

“The nuclear power generation industry has exacting performance and reliability requirements because reactors simply cannot fail,” said Martin Baxendale, Vice-President of Operations, Burloak. “We look forward to working with Kinectrics to leverage our collective knowledge to offer performance and cost benefits to nuclear operators.”