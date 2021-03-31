PLANT

Buhler Industries announces election of directors

March 31, 2021   Maryam Farag


Buhler Industries Inc. announced that the nominees listed in the company’s management proxy circular dated February 25 were elected as directors of Buhler Industries.

The detailed results of the vote of the election of directors was held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Buhler Industries on March 25 in Winnipeg.

The seven nominees elected are: Dmitry Udras, John Buhler, Allan Stewart, Oleg Gorbunov, Konstantin Babkin, Yury Ryazanov, and Grant Adolphe.

 

