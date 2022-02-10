Bruce Power, General Fusion, and Nuclear Innovation Institute sign agreement to advance a net-zero future

February 10, 2022 Maryam Farag

Bruce Power, General Fusion, and the Nuclear Innovation Institute (NII) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on accelerating the delivery of clean fusion power in Canada.

Together, the organizations will evaluate potential deployment of a fusion power plant in Ontario, including in the tri-county Clean Energy Frontier region of Bruce, Grey and Huron.

“This landmark MOU provides a framework in which Canada’s energy leaders can benefit from each other’s technology innovations and expertise to lead the way in adopting fusion power in Ontario and across Canada,” said Christofer Mowry, CEO, General Fusion. “We look forward to advancing this partnership to help meet Canada’s climate targets and the increasing electricity needs of Canadians.”

The partners will build on existing clean energy technologies, skills, and expertise in the region to develop a go-forward strategy. They will also lead stakeholder and public outreach activities to raise awareness of the transformative potential of powering Canadian homes, businesses, and industry with zero-carbon and affordable fusion energy.

Advertisement

“In order to achieve a net-zero future here in Ontario, and Canada, we need to continue expanding the clean electricity production of our existing facilities and will need innovation as part of the future,” said Mike Rencheck, President and CEO, Bruce Power. “Our partnership will explore these innovations and leverage the established capability in this region as a home to new technologies that will contribute to a carbon-free future.”

“As we seek innovative solutions to combat climate change, the tri-county region of Bruce, Grey and Huron is well positioned to build on its existing strengths as the Clean Energy Frontier,” said Bruce Wallace, President and CEO, Nuclear Innovation Institute. “NII’s Clean Energy Frontier program has a network of more than 60 clean energy companies in the tri-county region who are committed to advancing Canada’s net-zero goals.”