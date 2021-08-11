Brisson Science’s Protector Ray 10 approved by Health Canada

August 11, 2021 Maryam Farag

Protector Ray 10, a disinfection device for category 2 medical equipment, such as wheelchairs, walkers and orthopaedic devices, developed by Lanaudière entrepreneur Pierre Félix Brisson, received Health Canada approval.

The Protector Ray 10 is the first equipment of its kind to be approved in Canada. It was developed in partnership with two other companies in the Lanaudière region, the Certilab analysis laboratory and Aluquip, a company specializing in the manufacture of aluminum utility equipment.

Developed during the pandemic to fight the spread of COVID-19, the Protector Ray10 relies on UV rays to eliminate all forms of pathogens and viruses present on rigid surfaces in less than two minutes.

“I am proud of the path we have taken since the very beginning of the project more than a year ago. It shows the seriousness of the company and the interest of our equipment which is very much awaited by health care institutions, seniors’ residences and private companies such as airports. Its ease of use will greatly facilitate their work with a rapid disinfection process and a great autonomy for their patients and users, while fighting in a very effective way against the propagation of any type of virus.” said Pierre F. Brisson, President, Brisson Science.