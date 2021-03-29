Boston Dynamics launches new robot for warehouse automation

Boston Dynamics has revealed stretch; its new box-moving robot, designed for flexible automation solutions in the logistics industry.

The mobile robot is designed for warehouse facilities and distribution centres, to tackle a number of tasks where rapid box moving is required, first starting with truck unloading and later expanding into order building.

The robot’s small, omni-directional mobile base allows it to navigate loading docks, maneuver in tight spaces and adapt to changing facility layouts. It is equipped with a custom-designed lightweight arm and a smart-gripper with sensing and controls that can handle a variety of boxed and shrink-wrapped cases. Its vision system works in tandem with pick and place activity.

“Warehouses are struggling to meet rapidly increasing demand as the world relies more on just-in-time delivery of goods,” said Robert Playter, CEO, Boston Dynamics. “Mobile robots enable the flexible movement of materials and improve working conditions for employees. Stretch combines Boston Dynamics’ advancements in mobility, perception and manipulation to tackle the most challenging, injury-prone case-handling tasks, and we’re excited to see it put to work.”