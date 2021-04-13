BOSK Bioproducts receives grant for clean tech project

The Governments of Canada and Quebec are granting a total of over $1 million in financial assistance to Québec business, BOSK Bioproducts, to support the implementation of a clean technology project valued at $2.2 million.

This financial assistance includes a $400,000 repayable contribution from the Government of Canada under CED’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. It will enable the Québec business to increase its production and marketing capacity for compostable bioplastic compounds and will create of three jobs.

“The Government of Canada encourages innovative SMEs and recognizes the need to take action based on each region’s strengths and assets,” Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament, Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness. “CED’s support for BOSK Bioproducts to increase its production and marketing capabilities will thus enable the Québec region to position itself at an advantage to participate in a green economic recovery.”

A $603,012 non-repayable contribution is also being granted by the Government of Quebec through the Programme Innovation Bois (PIB) administered by the Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs (MFFP) du Québec.