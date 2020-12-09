Boralex commissions two new wind farms in France

MONTREAL — Boralex Inc. is commissioning the Cham Longe Repowering and Extension Seuil de Bapaume wind farms in France to produce 53.4 megawatts of power.

The wind farms are located in Ardèche and Somme.

This brings Boralex’s installed capacity in France to 1,037.7 megawatts and its total capacity worldwide to 2,246 megawatts.

“With these commissionings, Boralex is adding to its capacity and getting one step closer to its strategic goal of 2,800 megawatts by 2023,” said Patrick Decostre, president and CEO of Boralex.

Cham Longe is Boralex’s first wind farm repowering project and the biggest of its kind to date in France.

Boralex, based in Kinsey Falls, Que., operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the UK and the US.