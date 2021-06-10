Boralex appoints Vice-President, Operations North America

Boralex Inc. appointed Alain Pouliot as Vice-President, Operations North America.

“With our strategic planning review in the coming weeks and given the importance of operations in the current and future success of Boralex, I believe the creation of a Vice President, Operations North America will lead to more strategic, efficient and timely decision-making in this area,” said Patrick Decostre, President and CEO, Boralex.

Alain Pouliot joined Boralex in 2001 at the beginning of his professional career, as a mechanical engineer in the hydro and natural gas division in Québec. He then became the division’s operations supervisor and was later appointed director of operations, hydro and wind division, Québec and Ontario, in 2006.

Recently, two years ago, he was appointed general manager, operations.

According to Boralex, “Throughout his tenure at Boralex, Mr. Pouliot has distinguished himself as much by his engineering skills and technical rigor as by his humanity and unifying leadership. He has implemented many changes within the company while maintaining a commitment to his team, which today represents more than180 employees in Canada and the U.S.”