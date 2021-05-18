Boralex announces sale of Blendecques Cogeneration Plant

Boralex Inc. announced the sale of the 12 MW Blendecques Cogeneration Plant, the last thermal energy asset in its French portfolio.

The sale was concluded on Friday, April 30, to papermaker Norpaper, Boralex’s long-time partner in Blendecques, in Northern France, and the sole beneficiary of the thermal power produced by the plant.

“By its nature, this activity is no longer aligned with our renewable production sites. This sale will enable us to focus full time on our strategic assets,” said Nicolas Wolff, VP and General Manager, Boralex, Europe.

During the sale process, Norpaper informed Boralex that it wanted to maintain the plant’s current operations. Norpaoer proposed to retain the seven jobs assigned to managing the cogeneration facility. All employees involved accepted this transfer.

“We didn’t want the sale to impact employees,” said Wolff. “The teams have my sincerest appreciation for their collaboration throughout this process. This is truly a milestone and I thank them for their commitment to Boralex over the years. The Blendecques cogeneration plant’s sale is also a testament to its quality as an asset. I wish them all the best with our long-time partner, Norpaper.”

