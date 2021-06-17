Boralex and Sun’Agri to develop agrivoltaics in Europe

Boralex and Sun’Agri are joining forces to develop agrivoltaics in France and Europe by designing solar power plants that protect farms from challenging weather conditions.

“I’m delighted to announce this partnership with Boralex, a leading renewable energy player who’s driving the shift towards a greener world, and with whom we’ll accelerate the important development of agrivoltaics,” said Antoine Nogier, President and Founder, Sun’Agri.

This partnership consists of a 10-year framework, with Boralex working with Sun’Agri to develop agrivoltaic projects in the European Union.

“At Boralex, we strive to provide affordable and renewable energy for everyone. That’s why we’re thrilled to join forces with Sun’Agri. Combining our complementary skills and values will enable usto adapt solar power production to localized agricultural needs. Together, we’ll carry out agrivoltaic projects that contribute to improved agriculture in Europe,” said Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and Managing Director, Boralex Europe.