Bombardier will cut 2,500 jobs from its aviation side

MONTREAL — Bombardier says it will lay off 2,500 workers from the aviation side of the company because of the pandemic’s impact on its markets.

The transportation firm said the majority of the reductions will impact manufacturing operations in Canada and will take place progressively throughout the year.

Bombardier says it has to adjust its operations to ensure it emerges from the COVID-19 crisis in a strong position.

It says industry-wide business jet deliveries are forecast to be down by 30% year-over-year due to the pandemic.

The Montreal-based company says it expects to record a special charge of $40 million in 2020 as a result of the cuts.

It says further information will be provided when it delivers second quarter results in early August.