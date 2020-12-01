PLANT

Bombardier names veteran exec Bart Demosky as CFO

Has had executive roles at Universal Rail Systems, Canadian Pacific Railway and Suncor Energy.

December 1, 2020


MONTREAL — Bombardier has named veteran executive Bart Demosky as chief financial officer, effective immediately. The company says Demosky replaces John Di Bert, who will be leaving the company.

Demosky joins Bombardier after serving in senior roles at some of the biggest names in corporate Canada.

He has served as the chief executive of Universal Rail Systems Inc., chief financial officer for Canadian Pacific Railway and chief financial officer for Suncor Energy.

Bombardier has been working to transform itself from a maker of trains and aircraft into a company focused on business jets.

The company is expected to complete the sale of its railway division to French company Alstom early next year.

 

