Bob Rae named new Canadian ambassador to the UN

Succeeds Marc-Andre Blanchard following Canada's unsuccessful effort to win a seat at the UN Security Council.

Bob Rae with former Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne at Toronto Pride. PHOTO: Ping Foo, via Wikimedia Commons

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is naming Bob Rae as Canada’s new ambassador to the United Nations.

It’s the latest appointment for the former Ontario premier under Trudeau, after having been Canada’s special envoy for humanitarian and immigration issues and, before that, special envoy to Myanmar.

The 71-year-old was interim leader of the federal Liberals prior to Trudeau’s taking over the party in 2013.

Rae succeeds Marc-Andre Blanchard as ambassador following Canada’s unsuccessful effort to win a seat at the UN Security Council.

Canada was defeated on the first ballot last month by Norway and Ireland.

