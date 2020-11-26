PLANT

Bloc leader slams Trudeau over handling of COVID-19 vaccine orders

Says government should have moved sooner to obtain manufacturing rights and beef up Canadian production capacity.

November 25, 2020   by CP STAFF


OTTAWA — Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is blasting the prime minister’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling Justin Trudeau’s pledge that vaccines will start to arrive in the coming months “unacceptable.”

Trudeau sought to reassure Canadians on Nov. 24 even as he acknowledged that some other countries are likely to start inoculating their citizens first, citing Canada’s low capacity to churn out vaccines.

Blanchet says the federal government should have moved sooner to help obtain manufacturing rights and beef up production capacity on Canadian soil.

The Bloc leader also says the short-term COVID-19 emergency centres on limiting viral spread, which he accuses Ottawa of managing with an “uncertain” hand.

The United States, Britain and Germany have said their residents could start to receive vaccinations as early as December.

Trudeau said on Nov. 24 that the federal government has signed orders for millions of doses from a variety of foreign pharmaceutical companies in recent months, and that Canada has been pushing the international community to ensure equal access for all.

