Blackline Safety invests $2 million in production upgrade

February 14, 2022 Maryam Farag

Blackline Safety Corp. has announced a $2 million investment in its manufacturing process that will allow the company to double its hardware production.

The upgrade, implemented in preparation for an anticipated increase in global customer demand for Blackline’s products in 2022, will particularly enhance manufacturing horsepower as the company gears up for high volume production of its soon-to-launched G6 entry-level single-gas wearable safety device.

The investment includes bringing in additional Surface Mount Technology (SMT) to Blackline’s in-house production line.

“With SMT, we build on our already robust manufacturing technology and facility alongside additional flexibility to quickly respond to increased demand — all while maintaining product excellence,” said Kevin Meyers, Chief Operating Officer, Blackline Safety. “Having SMT to place components on a printed circuit board line allows us not only to produce units more quickly and with greater precision, it’s also a layer of much tighter control of our manufacturing process.”