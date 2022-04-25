Blackline Safety Acquires Swift Labs

April 25, 2022 by Monica Ferguson

Blackline Safety announced it has acquired Ontario-based Swift Labs Inc., an IoT design and engineering consulting firm.

The acquisition of Swift Labs advances Blackline’s strategy by enhancing the company’s product development. It will enable Blackline to accelerate its pace of innovation by expanding its product development capacity.

“Swift Labs will accelerate the advancement of our product roadmap, while also providing additional capacity to seek further opportunities to connect un-connected hardware throughout the industrial workplace,” said Cody Slates, CEO and Chair, Blackline Safety.

Founded in 2014, Swift Labs leverages its technical talent in wireless product design and development to help companies connect their products to the cloud.

Advertisement

“Joining forces with a global market-leading company like Blackline will maximize the reach of our products and services, while ensuring that the nation’s top tech talent remains in Canada—one of the reasons I founded this business,” said Lara Swift, founder and CEO, Swift Labs.

Blackline’s suite of products and data analytics connects workers through location-enabled wearable devices and cloud-connected monitoring.