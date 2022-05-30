Bird Construction to build processing facility in Alberta

May 30, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Bird Construction will design and build a net-zero plant protein processing facility for Phyto Organix Foods in Strathmore, Alberta.

Bird will lead the design and construction of the facility and the 3D connectivity to the processing equipment. The 100,000 square foot facility will be the first net-zero plant protein processing facility in North America. It will employ technology solutions to recycle and reuse water, leverage low emission energy sources, and reduce overall energy consumption.

“We are proud to be selected by Phyto Organix for this cutting-edge project. Early contractor involvement and a collaborative approach with our clients and partners continue to deliver immense value and drive sustainable, innovative solutions,” said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO, Bird. “Over the past ten years, Bird has built an impressive resume of over 100 agri-food projects, establishing ourselves as a leader in Canada’s dynamic and evolving food processing sector. We look forward to bringing our expertise to this modern, net-zero facility as we continue to expand our diverse portfolio in Western Canada.”

The facility will use wet fractionation technology to annually process 40,000 metric tonnes of yellow peas, grown near the facility, into soluble and insoluble protein isolates, processed fibre and starch, and dietary pea hull fibre.