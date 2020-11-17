BioNeutra wins another accolade for VitaFiber

EDMONTON — BioNeutra, a food ingredient researcher and manufacturer in Edmonton has added another award to its bulging trophy case. Food and beverage industry publisher FoodBev in Germany has named VitaFiber IMO the world’s top beverage ingredient.

VitaFiber IMO, an alternative to sugar, and other award winners were announced at the 18th Annual World Beverage Innovation Awards in Nuremberg. Almost 300 nominations came from 25 countries across 22 categories.

BioNeutra converts starch molecules from plant-based starches such as pea or tapioca into functional molecules using a patented process to make VitaFiber, a low calorie, natural sweetener and prebiotic dietary fibre.

It’s used by more than 200 US and European manufacturers in protein bars, ice cream, yogurt, beverages and confections.

The FoodBev award is the fourth international recognition this year for VitaFiber IMO. It was previously chosen as a finalist as the top prebiotic ingredient in the USA; as a finalist as the top sports ingredient in Europe; and as a finalist as the top sports ingredient in Asia in three separate award competitions.

BioNeutra’s customers include a mix of small and medium businesses as well as a number of high-profile food and beverage manufacturers on four continents.