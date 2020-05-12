BioNeutra joins Financial Time’s fastest growing 500

LONDON, UK — BioNeutra Global Corp., the Edmonton-based manufacturer of sugar alternative VitaFiber, has been declared one of the 500 fastest growing companies by the Financial Times.

The London, UK-based international daily newspaper that focuses on business and economics, bases the growth ranking on annual revenue growth (CAGR) over a three-year period from 2015 to 2018 of companies in the 20 countries in the Americas.

The companies are described by the Times as “…growing at hyper speed – especially when the coronavirus pandemic has just thrown economies across the globe into unprecedented turmoil…”

BioNeutra, 364th on the list, is one of only 36 companies of the 500 that are listed on stock exchanges.

VitaFiber is made using a patented process that naturally transforms starch molecules from agricultural cereal crops such as wheat, barley, pea or tapioca into healthy, functional molecules. The company says the manufacturing process is based on a natural enzymatic conversion of the molecules without any chemical modification

BioNeutra says customers include a mix of 200 small and medium businesses, plus high-profile food and beverage manufacturers on four continents.

BioNeutra is the recipient of nearly 40 awards, honours and recognitions and is a nominee for seven awards for 2020.

Data research company Statista helped compile the rankings.