BioCanna has a BioNano virus detection breakthrough

TORONTO — BioCanna CuraLab, collaborating with University of Ottawa, announces a breakthrough in the development in its BioNano Virus Detection System.

The Toronto-based subsidiary of BioCanna Health Care Inc., a developer of pharmaceutical applications of cannabis, terpenes and other biomaterials, has applied nano technologies to make a low-cost, accurate test detection device.

Its antigen test that does not require assistance from healthcare professionals or laboratory facilities so it can be used at home and in schools, sport and entertainment venues as well as remote areas.

BioCanna is enhancing the system features and tailoring the device to specific viruses, such as the one that causes COVID-19.

Its BioCanna COVID-19 POC KIT, ‘ID-COVID-19’ directly identifies the SARS-CoV-2 virus by reading the person’s saliva sample. A person can self-collect the saliva sample and read the results from the paper stripe within 15 minutes.

The company claims a more than 95% accuracy rate at an estimated cost of only $5 per test.