Billennium opens first North American headquarters in Ontario

October 6, 2021 Maryam Farag

Billennium, a Polish company that delivers IT services and solutions for businesses, opened its first delivery centre and HQ office in Mississauga, Ontario.

After Germany, India and Malaysia, this is the company’s fourth international expansion, and the company is seeking to hire 150-200 specialists to scale its Toronto region operations.

Thus far, projects for this geographical region have been implemented remotely by over 100 specialists located in Poland and India. Now, the team will include over 15 new experts, primarily in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning and computerized systems validation. These experts will work in the newly established headquarters in Mississauga, a burgeoning city in the Toronto Region in Ontario.

“Billennium has been present in foreign markets for many years. Our know-how and experience in implementing projects in a distributed model allow us to successfully implement projects remotely,” said Piotr Chmielowski, General Manager, Billennium Canada. “Thanks to our ‘follow-the-sun’ approach, our experts are available 24/7/365. Sometimes, however, the specificity of projects requires a local presence in a given market and increased support from our specialists. With this new Canadian branch, we can tighten cooperation with clients and show greater commitment to their needs. One of our key clients is also developing its R&D centre in Canada, showcasing the need for our extensive technological competences in this region.”