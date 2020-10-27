BevCanna trial production runs of Keef, State B lines succeed

VANCOUVER — Infused cannabis beverage manufacturer BevCanna Enterprises Inc. has successfully completed the R&D and trial production runs of its exclusively licensed Keef and the white-label beverages for State B Beverages.

BevCanna produced and evaluated several formulations of the Keef and State B products, including sparkling water, tea-based and soda formats, and multiple bottling formats, including PET and aluminum.

The Vancouver-based company said tests were conducted for research and development, shelf stability testing and equipment commissioning purposes to prepare for a Standard Processing License, aiming for commercialization in the first quarter of 2021.

BevCanna said it is currently in late-stage discussions to partner with a leading Canadian licensed producer to distribute its products to provincial cannabis distribution boards through the a Health Canada-issued sales licence.

This will allow BevCanna to distribute its white-label client products, Keef & Cali-Bloom branded products and its own branded products across Canada, bridging the gap until the company receives its own sales license, expected in 2021.

BevCanna’s facility was purpose-built to manufacture infused house brands and a white-label clients launching cannabis 2.0 products.

The new beverages will be offered in a variety of sizes, ranging from 60 milliletres to one litre in both standard form and custom vessels.

Click here for a video.