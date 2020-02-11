BevCanna to deploy nano-delivery tech in cannabis-infused beverages

VANCOUVER — BevCanna Enterprises Inc. is partnering with Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. to employ its nano-delivery technology in upcoming lines of cannabis-infused beverages.

The Vancouver-based infused beverage producer said Nextleaf, its exclusive provider of water-soluble cannabinoids, has completed the acquisition of intellectual property pertaining to the nano-delivery of cannabinoids.

BevCanna will have the exclusive rights to commercialize the technology.

Details about the technology were not provided, except the acquisition includes the foundational processing methodology and two water-soluble formulations.

Nextleaf intends to seek patent protection around the acquired IP and to partner with BevCanna to develop a new patent family around infused beverages.

“The IP allows consumers to feel the desired effect from cannabis-infused beverages in under 10 minutes,” said John Campbell, chief strategy officer at BevCanna. “We’re eager to commercialize this innovative technology in Canada; and to act as the exclusive beverage commercialization partner, through BevCanna’s branded and white-label cannabis-infused beverages.”

He said the critical driver for cannabis-infused beverages is rapid onset time. “This technology will give us a distinct advantage in the competitive cannabis-infused beverage marketplace.”

Nextleaf Solutions, based in Vancouver, develops IP for industrial-scale extraction, purification, and formulation of cannabinoids.