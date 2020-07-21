BevCanna signs LOI for white label deal with BC’s State B Beverage

VANCOUVER — BevCanna Enterprises Inc. has signed a letter of intent wth State B Beverage Co. to manufacture white-label CBD and THC-infused beverages for the BC beverage brand.

State B is a Brujera Elixirs Inc. brand that currently includes Boozewitch (sober-curious mixers) and three additional human performance drinks in development by the Squamish, BC company.

Under the proposed three-year agreement, BevCanna will create the new State B beverage concept that will combine functional beverages and cannabis drinks. BevCanna will also maintain responsibility for regulatory compliance with Health Canada.

State B will handle national sales and marketing efforts to launch the product line in Canada. The white label agreement includes a three-year renewal option.

BevCanna Enterprises in Vancouver develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients.