BevCanna signs deal to bring cannabis products to Saskatchewan

Weed Pool will distribute and sell beverages and extracts through its retail distribution network.

July 23, 2020


VANCOUVER — BevCanna Enterprises Inc. has signed a supply deal with retail co-operative Weed Pool Cannabis Co-operative Ltd. to distribute and sell cannabis products in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan-based co-op modelled after the Saskatchewan What Pool will provide BevCanna’s line of cannabis-infused beverages and high-end extracts across its network.

The two companies intend to sign a definitive agreement within the next 120 days.

The Weed Pool is the largest cannabis buying group in the province, and represents more than 50% of licensed cannabis sales. It’s licensed by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) as a wholesaler and focuses on sourcing and negotiating as a collective.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. in Vancouver develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients.

