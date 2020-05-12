BevCanna launching Bloom cannabis products in Canada

BevCanna, a manufacturer of cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products, will produce and sell Bloom-branded products, including cannabis concentrates and extracts, in Canada.

The Vancouver people will also acquire exclusive licensing and manufacturing rights to select Bloom’s product formats, technology and branding assets. Bloom will be sold as Cali-Bloom in Canada to highlight the roots of the brand.

“We’re excited to bring the Bloom products to the Canadian market,” said John Campbell, Chief Strategic Officer at BevCanna. “Canadians are eager to see more vape options from trust-worthy retailers, and we’re happy to be able to provide that.”

“Canada has a rich history with cannabis and Canadians want vapes that match the experience of the smoking the plant. That’s what our [Bloom’s] goal is: deliver authentic cannabis experiences everywhere, every time,” said Vitaly Mekk, CEO of Capna Intellectual.

Bloom products are currently sold in over three hundred retailers across: California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Washington.

BevCanna has a 292-acre outdoor cultivation site in BC’s Okanagan Valley and a world-class 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210 million bottles annually.