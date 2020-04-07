BevCanna launches cannabis-infused beverage powder

VANCOUVER — Cannabis beverage maker BevCanna Enterprises Inc. is debuting its latest cannabis-infused beverage brand, Jase.

The Vancouver company said it will be available for sale in licensed dispensaries in California this year and will be offered in a ready-to-mix single-serve powder, infused with 10 mg of THC, and in a 10-pouch box.

John Campbell, chief strategy officer at BevCanna, said “consumers can add the powder to their choice of still or sparking waters to create a personalized experience.”

Developed in response to BevCanna’s North American-wide consumer study, which focused on product and consumption preferences within the cannabis-infused beverage market, Jase joins BevCanna’s roster of recently released ready-to-drink brands.