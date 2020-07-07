BevCanna exclusive Canadian manufacturer of Marianna CBD beverage

Under the LOI agreement, BevCanna will become the exclusive Canadian manufacturing and distribution partner for Marianna Natural’s new line of CBD-based drinks.

Vancouver-based BevCanna will manufacture the beverage line and Marianna will be responsible for national sales and marketing in Canada. The white label agreement will be for an initial term of three years with a subsequent three-year renewal option.

BevCanna develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients. It has a 292-acre outdoor cultivation site in BC’s Okanagan Valley with exclusive rights to a spring water aquifer, as well as a world-class 40,000-square-foot plant with an annual capacity of up to 210 million bottles.

Marianna Naturals Corp. and Beauty Kitchen manufacture handmade CBD and non-CBD beauty care, personal care and cosmetics products. Its Canadian office is in Longueuil, Que.