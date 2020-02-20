BevCanna doubles Vancouver manufacturing facility

VANCOUVER — BevCanna Enterprises Inc. is expanding its manufacturing facility, in anticipation of receiving its standard processing licence and initiating full-scale commercialization of cannabis-infused beverages this year.

BevCanna’s current 5,235 square-foot of dedicated cannabis production premises has doubled to 10,378 square-feet.

“We expect to receive our standard processing licence imminently, and we’re preparing to initiate full-scale production in the coming months,” said Joh

n Campbell, chief strategy officer at BevCanna, in a prepared statement. “We’ve seen a fantastic consumer and industry response to the upcoming Canadian beverage market, and this development ensures that we have capacity and full product offerings to fulfil the anticipated demand.”

He said the high regulatory barrier to entry for cannabis-infused beverages is proving difficult to surmount for many licensed producers that wish to expand their brands into this emerging category.

BcCanna, based in Vancouver, is a manufacturer of cannabis-infused beverages.