Best Buy Canada launches a Mentorship and Accelerator Program for black and Indigenous entrepreneurs

September 15, 2021 Maryam Farag

Best Buy Canada Ltd. announced the launch of a new Mentorship and Acceleration Program (MAP) for black and Indigenous tech entrepreneurs.

“Business is all about people and connections. We are thrilled to launch this program to offer our significant infrastructure and expertise to support entrepreneurs from Black and Indigenous communities. Over the years, we have built phenomenal relationships with our vendor partners, and I am excited to do the same with the professionals that will join Best Buy MAP. I can’t wait to see what products may emerge from this program,” said Zayn Jaffer, Category Officer and Vice-President in Merchandising, Best Buy Canada.

The program will connect applicants to the Best Buy network to help advance their businesses by providing support to prepare and launch their products through all of Best Buy’s retail channels.

The application window is open from September 15, through to November 30, 2021.