Bendix recognized as one of America’s Safest Companies

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC was recognized as one of America’s Safest Companies in 2019 and 2020.

The five Bendix manufacturing campuses across North America were working to practice preventive and corrective safety programs in support of the company’s zero-injuries goal, which resulted in a total case incident rate of recordable injuries that was lower than the industry average.

Of the company’s 21 North American locations, 18 finished the year with no recordable injuries.

In 2019, Bendix was recognized as one of America’s Safest Companies, among 15 companies selected for the honour by the magazine EHS Today.

Advertisment

“To say 2020 was a year like no other is an understatement. The health and safety of our workforce, ensuring that our team members return home in the same condition they arrived, has always been our top priority. It’s a deep passion we all share as we look out for each other,” said Carlos Hungria, COO, Bendix. “Despite the disruptions, we remained dedicated and strong. We came together to support continuous operations, to deliver exceptional results, and most important, to achieve record safety performance. That’s something we can all be proud of.”