Bendix Commercial sustains world-class safety performance

ELYRIA, Ohio — Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix) logged one of its safest years in 2019, following its safest year ever, achieved in 2018.

The manufacturer of commercial vehicles scored a total case incident rate (TCIR) of recordable injuries of 0.64. the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the TCIR for similar manufacturing facilities in 2018 was 3.2. TCIR measures the total number of recordable injuries per 100 workers per year.

Of Bendix’s 21 North American locations, more than half achieved significant safety milestones in 2019. Eleven sites surpassed the one-year mark without a recordable injury. Other noteworthy milestones for length of time free of recordable injuries include two years at Plant 3 in the Acuña, Mexico, campus and the R&D center in Kalamazoo, Mich.; and the one-year mark for the company’s newest locations in Monterrey, Mexico, and Lebanon, Tenn.

Consistently top-performing locations include Montreal, which completed more than 16 years of operations with no recordable injuries; and the Mexico City, Mexico, and Vancouver locations, which have experienced no recordable injuries for more than 11 years.

Other noteworthy milestones for length of time free of recordable injuries included nine years in Sparks, Nev., and eight years in Irvine, Calif.

Safety activities include:

• annual leadership back-to-work sessions that feature a message from the Bendix executive board and reaffirm the company’s commitment to safety every day;

• consistent integration of a required Safety Share reminder at the start of all meetings that includes instructions in the event of an emergency, as well as a personal safety tip – applicable for home or work – from a meeting participant;

• a multifaceted Safety Walk & Talk program at all Bendix locations incorporating proactive monthly safety audits conducted by leadership and regular executive review; and

• outcome updates and timely corrective actions resulting from any recordable injury investigation at Bendix sites is also part of the company’s comprehensive safety agenda.