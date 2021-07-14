Beckhoff USA appoints Great Lakes District Sales Manager

July 14, 2021 Maryam Farag

Beckhoff USA has appointed Don Shanklin as Great Lakes District Sales Manager.

Based in the Cleveland area, Shanklin will work to boost market share gains and increase sales from wide-ranging manufacturers and machine builder OEMs throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Northern Kentucky. He will focus on Beckhoff accounts and oversee the established local sales and applications engineering group’s development efforts. He reports to Midwest Region Manager Jake Schieffer.

According to Beckhoff, a long-time automation industry professional, Shanklin has held key sales and application engineering positions, including runs at Caterpillar, Rexel Automation and Crescent Electric Supply Company. He spent 17 years at Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc., starting as developmental sales engineer and eventually earning the title of senior director of sales. Recently, Shanklin served as vice-president of sales for HTE Automation in St. Louis.

“Don has everything you look for in a sales and applications leader. He is an exciting addition, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Beckhoff USA team,” said Schieffer. “He is excited to join a world-class automation supplier that consistently innovates with leading-edge automation, motion control and mechatronic solutions. Don is in a great position to leverage his deep experience in sales process, team building and new customer development to help us grow.”