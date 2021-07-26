Beckhoff opens Milwaukee Office

July 26, 2021 Maryam Farag

Beckhoff Automation has officially opened its office in downtown Milwaukee inside the Global Water Centre after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic.

The office is housed in the same building as water-stewardship non-profit The Water Council (TWC), which Beckhoff is a member of, and it provides opportunities for the leader in PC-based automation to interact directly with its growing customer base in Wisconsin. The 3,660-square-foot facility includes space for sales, engineering, support and training, and has access to additional common area meeting spaces and a water test lab.

“The new Milwaukee office offers Beckhoff a home base in Wisconsin to expand our engineering, sales and support services, and provides training opportunities for new and existing customers across the state,” said Jake Schieffer, Midwest Region Manager, Beckhoff Automation LLC. “This location in the Global Water Center shows our commitment to delivering leading-edge automation and controls technologies not just for machine builders and manufacturers, but also for process industry customers, particularly in water and wastewater treatment.”

In addition to the expansion in Milwaukee, Beckhoff is opening new U.S. facilities in 2021 in or near Denver, Houston and Orlando.