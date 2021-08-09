Beckhoff opens Denver-area office

August 9, 2021 Maryam Farag

Beckhoff has opened a new office in the Greater Denver area. The 6,080-square-foot office in Broomfield, Colorado, includes a training centre, new automation technology showroom, and offices for technical sales and support in the Rocky Mountain region.

With the nearby FreeBSD Foundation, which manages the technology that forms the basis of the new TwinCAT/BSD alternative operating system for Beckhoff machine controllers.

“The front range of Colorado has become a dynamic region for breakthrough technology, research and startups, which makes the Denver area the perfect location for this new office,” said Joe Martin, West Region Manager, Beckhoff Automation LLC. “Along with our proximity to new and prospective customers for sales, support, training and seminars, the Broomfield office is located in the Interlocken Advanced Technology Environment, providing us with a technology-rich ecosystem to thrive in.”

The Beckhoff Denver office will offer PC-based automation technology by housing the Advanced Applications Team. Providing support for engineers across the U.S., this team helps Beckhoff customers solve their application challenges by providing in-depth research, analysis and advice on TwinCAT automation software projects, ranging from advanced control logic and integrated vision systems to analytics, IoT and machine learning technology.