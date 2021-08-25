Beckhoff Canada opens office in Vancouver

August 25, 2021 Maryam Farag

Beckhoff Canada opened a Western Region Sales and Training Centre in Vancouver area to increase sales development and market share growth.

The 2,950-square-feet office is in Tower 1 of the Metrotower Office Complex in downtown Burnaby, British Columbia.

The facility offers increased space for sales and engineering support, training and seminars, and an intelligent motion lab where Beckhoff product experts can test flying motion capabilities and machine concepts using the XPlanar system.

“The Vancouver area is a center of innovation in automation and other high-tech fields, and we are pleased to solidify our presence here after serving the area for many years,” said Calvin Wallace, Managing Director, Beckhoff Automation Ltd. “The Burnaby office provides exciting opportunities for our customers across western Canada to push the limits with PC-based automation and advanced mechatronics. In addition to providing a home base for training, sales and engineering support, the new location’s intelligent motion lab offers our local team considerable resources to test new concepts with XPlanar and accomplish non-linear, lot-size-1 production.”