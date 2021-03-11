Beckhoff Canada moves headquarters to Cambridge

Beckhoff recently moved its Canadian headquarters to Cambridge, Ontario, to increase warehousing and customer support capabilities.

The 11,000-square-feet office offers space for customer training, seminars, sales activities, technical support and an innovation lab for application testing and proof of concepts with the latest Beckhoff technologies, including the XPlanar flying motion system and the eXtended transport system.

“The new Cambridge headquarters has increased not only our corporate footprint, but also our capabilities to serve Beckhoff customers. We are excited to be located in the technology-rich Waterloo Region, which puts our team closer to key customers and partners in the automation industry,” said Calvin Wallace, Managing Director, Beckhoff. “In addition, this office includes ample space that will help customers receive technical support and trainings in core subject areas. A state-of-the-art showroom will highlight our latest new automation technology offerings, such as XPlanar.”