Beanfield partners with Elevate

October 6, 2021 Maryam Farag

Beanfield Metroconnect, owner and operator of fibre-optic network in Toronto and Montreal, has announced its partnership with Elevate, a hub for technology, innovation and sustainability.

As part of this partnership Beanfield upgraded Elevate’s internet infrastructure as their Official Telecommunications Partner.

“Being chosen by Elevate is an exciting opportunity for us to provide our services in support of Canada’s tech ecosystem. We’re thrilled to be aligned with a company that shares our values and works to support Canadian SMB’s,” said Dan Armstrong, CEO/CTO, Beanfield Metroconnect. “The partnership really speaks to our expertise to serve large event spaces as well as back-office infrastructure needs. We know what it takes to seamlessly facilitate major events and operations both online and in person.”

Upgrading Elevate’s internet infrastructure provides superior and reliable fibre-optic connectivity for Elevate’s digital events such as Elevate Live and C-suite roundtables.

“Beanfield has a strong reputation as a trusted and reliable partner. They were a clear choice for us when it came to providing connectivity for one of the top technology venues in Canada,” said Andrew Budd, Director, Partnerships Elevate. “It was important to us that we work with an organization that is supporting the growing Toronto, Montreal and greater Canadian tech ecosystem. Beanfield is more than our infrastructure provider. They are a true partner, who supports our mission to drive Canadian innovation and have recently become a supporting partner of our Think 2030 event.”