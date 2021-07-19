Beanfield Metroconnect partners with Cisco to launch virtual collaboration tool

July 19, 2021 Maryam Farag

Beanfield Metroconnect has partnered with Cisco to launch their complete collaboration experience – Hosted Voice with Webex.

The new cloud-based all-in-one collaboration experience delivers Beanfield’s BroadWorks calling solution with Webex’s messaging and meeting capabilities.

“Customers have come to know Beanfield for our trusted and reliable services. We strive to stay competitive and continuously add value to our service offerings – that’s why we’re so excited to have launched our Hosted Voice with Webex collaboration experience,” said Dan Armstrong, CEO/CTO, Beanfield Metroconnect. “The workforce is more mobile than ever and we’re proud to have a partner in Cisco, a global leader who shares our values in supporting SMB’s to provide an all-in-one solution that will enhance the way Canadians work.”

Beanfield helps SMBs keep work moving forward with cloud calling, advanced messaging and meetings capabilities within a single app. Features like direct and team chats, screensharing, emojis and GIPHYS, one-click, easy-to-join meetings, and simple file sharing will be included. Customers can have access to integrations available for third-party applications such as Google, Salesforce, Microsoft and more.

Advertisement

”Building on our mutual vision to delight the small to medium business customer, Cisco is thrilled to join with Beanfield to deliver Hosted Voice with Webex,” said Tony Lopresti, Director Product Management, Webex. “With fully integrated Webex technology, Hosted Voice users will experience a modern, all-in-one collaboration tool that delivers simple, flexible, communications, making their businesses more productive and more secure, with any device from anywhere.”