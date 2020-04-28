BDS Fleet Service hires medical director during COVID-19

TORONTO – BDS Fleet Service, a Toronto-based 61 bay private vehicle fleet repair facility has hired Medical Safety Director Neil Verma to join the team.

BDS said it wanted to introduce the strategies employed by hospitals to minimize exposure risk and help contain the spread of this virus.

“The situation is evolving on a daily basis and we are committed to bringing our customers and vendors the latest communication as it pertains to our company’s stance on health and safety and our business continuity plan,” said Brij Sharma, president and CEO of BDS Fleet Service.

Staff and personnel have adapted procedures regarding pick-up, drop-off and handling of customer vehicles including: