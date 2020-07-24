PLANT

BDC records $218M net loss for 2020 fiscal, remains confident

Higher net fair value depreciation on capital investments due to uncertainty and volatility.

July 24, 2020   by CP STAFF


Economy
General
Manufacturing
BDC
COVID
Economy
Finance
manufacturing

MONTREAL — The Business Development Bank of Canada says its priorities changed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it shifted to provide more liquidity during the economically challenging time.

The BDC says its clients accepted $7.4 billion in loans in its 2020 financial year – up 2.5% from the previous year.

The bank’s portfolio stands at $36.5 billion in capital committed to small- and medium-sized businesses.

The BDC says it increased provisions on expected credit losses for loans due to the pandemic to $772.5 million, up $592.6 million from $179.9 million the previous year.

The bank says it incurred a consolidated net loss of $218 million for the year on higher net fair value depreciation on BDC capital investments due to uncertainty and volatility in the markets.

It says it remains confident in its ability to navigate through the current economic environment.

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Takata expects loss instead of profit for fiscal year
West Fraser Timber records Q3 loss of $45M on lower production
Encana takes a more positive view, even with Q2 loss
Encana posts US$601M loss for Q2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*