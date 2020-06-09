Baylin Technologies $1.3M-plus purchase orders for transmitters

TORONTO — Alga Microwave Inc., a Baylin Technologies Inc. subsidiary, has received purchase orders of more than $1.3 million for its C-Band and Ku-Band BUC transmitters.

Alga’s C-Band and Ku-Band transmitters are used in the broadcast of satellite signals by converting the corresponding band of frequencies from a lower frequency to a higher frequency.

The lightweight Alga solutions are built for VSAT stabilized platforms and mobile earth stations while offering benefits for fixed site and offshore applications as well.

The purchase orders are from an existing , unnamed European system integrator.

Baylin Technologies Inc. is a manufacturer of radio frequency products based in Toronto.