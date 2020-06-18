Bauer launches new face protection for safe return to hockey

EXETER, NH — Bauer Hockey announced a new line of products to help make the return of hockey safer.

Making medical-grade face shields has led to the launch of facial protection designed for players, coaches, administrators, on-ice officials, parents and fans.

“This new Bauer lineup is inspired by that work and our commitment to One Team,” said Dan Bourgeois, vice-president of product innovation. “As communities begin to re-open, we will combine this experience with our hockey-specific expertise to provide protection for the hockey community and in people’s everyday lives.”

When the spread of COVID-19 increased in early March, Bauer Hockey halted sports equipment production at its facilities, including in Blainville, Que., and in Liverpool, NY. Instead, it pivoted to design, produce and deliver more than 2 million medical-grade face shields to help address a shortage impacting front line medical professionals.

Off-ice protection

The Bauer Integrated Cap Shield (patent pending) attaches to the brim of a baseball hat or worn separately. It’s designed to provide protection that stretches from the forehead to chin, offering important eye, nose and mouth splash coverage. It includes adjustable straps to maximize comfort and fit. A built-in Anti-Fog treatment allows for usage throughout the day as a layer of separation from people in close proximity.

The shield complies with ANSI Standards for protection against splash and splatter, and for droplet resistance. It will be available at authorized BAUER retail locations in early August.

The Bauer Reversible Fabric Mask, which covers the nose and mouth, can be worn by itself or in combination with the cap shield or any other face shield as an option for around the rink or in communities where face coverings are recommended or required.

The Bauer Concept 3 Splash Guard works exclusively with the Concept 3 player face mask to provide additional splash protection. This new product is designed to enhance coverage around the mouth and maintain a high level of vision and breathability.

The Fabric Mask is machine washable and is reusable. The cap shield and splash guard can also be cleaned and disinfected for re-use.