Ballard Power Systems and Forsee Power partner on fuel cell and battery solutions

October 19, 2021 Maryam Farag

Ballard Power Systems announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a strategic partnership to develop fully integrated fuel cell and battery solutions for heavy-duty hydrogen mobility applications.

“Today, OEM customers typically procure the various pieces of the fuel cell and battery powertrain separately, and then need to integrate them together. By offering pre-designed and fully optimized and integrated fuel cell-battery solutions to our customers, we expect to ease implementation friction points. Our exciting partnership with Forsee Power represents an important step to achieve our goal. Together, we plan to accelerate scaled adoption of hydrogen FCEVs in heavy-duty mobility applications.” said Randy MacEwen, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ballard.

For the planned integrated solution, Ballard will supply the fuel cell system and related controls, and Forsee Power will supply the battery system and related battery management system, cooling system and high voltage DC/DC conversion system. The parties will jointly develop the EMS to optimize the hybrid fuel cell and battery system architecture.

“I am delighted with the signing of this strategic MOU with Ballard, with whom we share the same ambition to develop sustainable, zero emission mobility,” said Christophe Gurtner, Chairman & CEO, Forsee Power. “This partnership is expected to provide key strategic advantages: technological know-how, industrial capacities, and geographical coverage to capture the growth of the hydrogen vehicle market. While the climate emergency urges the transport sector to accelerate its energy transition, it will be a game changer to advance hydrogen mobility, bringing a stronger offering of zero-emission technologies to our OEM customers for road, rail and marine applications. I want to thank Ballard for their trust materialized by this significant cornerstone investment as part of our IPO.”