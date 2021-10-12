Ballard & HDF Energy announce multi-megawatt scale baseload hydrogen power plant

October 12, 2021 Maryam Farag

Ballard Power Systems announced that its partner, Hydrogene de France, an Independent power producer dedicated to renewable power generation, commenced construction of the CEOG Renewstable power plant in French Guiana.

CEOG is the world’s first multi-megawatt, baseload hydrogen power plant, and the largest green hydrogen storage of intermittent renewable electricity sources. Also, CEOG is the first order for a new generation of megawatt power fuel cell systems dedicated to stationary applications, which will be mass produced in the HDF facility in Bordeaux.

The $200 million French Guiana CEOG project will combine a solar park, long-term hydrogen and short-term battery storage and fuel cells specified by HDF, based on Ballard’s ClearGen architecture.

The Renewstable power plant, designed and developed by HDF, will supply a 100 per cent renewable, stable and dispatchable power to the equivalent of 10,000 households at a lower cost than a diesel power plant, but without emitting any greenhouse gas, fine particle emissions, noise or fumes.

Advertisement

“CEOG demonstrates that HDF Renewstable solution addresses a very large market, being all grids that are currently powered by fossil fuel power plants,” said Damien Havard, CEO, HDF Energy. “By supplying non-intermittent renewable energy, CEOG – which we are working to replicate across the world – opens a new era for renewable energies.”

“Ballard’s leading Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell technology is well-suited for utility power systems such as this, which require proven reliability, dependability and operating performance in heavy-duty applications,” said Rob Campbell, Chief Commercial Officer, Ballard. “Our stacks are expected to offer cost effective scaling of energy storage and electricity regeneration, are optimal for daily cycling of operations, and are completely zero emissions in this case due to the use of upstream renewable energy.”

HDF and Ballard anticipates the two 1.5 MW fuel cell systems, to be delivered by mid-2023. The systems will utilize Ballard’s core FCgen-LCS stack technology.