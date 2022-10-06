Ballard announces global manufacturing strategy

Ballard Power announced its strategy ‘local for local’ where it plans to deepen its global manufacturing footprint in Europe, the U.S., and China to support global market demand growth through 2030.

As part of this strategy, Ballard entered into an investment agreement with the Government of Anting in Shanghai’s Jiading District to establish its new China headquarters, membrane electrode assembly (MEA) manufacturing facility and R&D centre at a site strategically located at the Jiading Hydrogen Port.

Ballard plans to invest approximately $130 million over the next three years, which will enable annual production capacity at the new MEA production facility of approximately 13 million MEAs, which will supply approximately 20,000 engines. The facility will also include space to assemble approximately 600 engines annually.

“To be competitive in China requires investment in China,”said Alfred Wong, CEO, Ballard China. “This new MEA manufacturing facility will significantly reduce MEA production costs, improve China market access and meet long-term market demand, including providing MEA supply to our Weichai-Ballard JV. We are thrilled to be partnering with Anting, Jiading District, which has quickly become a key hydrogen technology hub in China.”