BAE Systems and Plug Power collaborate on hydrogen-powered solutions

BAE Systems, Inc. is collaborating with Plug Power to offer hydrogen-based electric propulsion systems for transit bus fleets.

“Our collaboration with Plug Power harnesses the strengths of two industry-leading companies with proven track records in zero emission mobility,” said Steve Trichka, VP and General Manager of Power and Propulsion Solutions, BAE Systems. “BAE Systems has extensive experience in providing zero emission technology, and now with Plug Power’s expertise in fuel cell applications, our strategic partnership can provide transit systems with sustainable transportation solutions.”

The companies will work together to offer transit operators in North America a scalable system to reach zero emissions, providing required site, vehicle, and service solutions. As part of the collaboration, BAE Systems will integrate Plug Power’s fuel cell engines into its electric drive systems to power the bus.

“We’re excited to work with BAE Systems, a pioneer in clean energy solutions for sustainable transportation, to bring the benefits of green hydrogen to transit systems in North America,” said Andy Marsh, CEO, Plug Power. “This strategic partnership will play an instrumental role in advancing our on-road applications strategy and delivering new growth opportunities that help meet our year-end 2025 goals, including annual production of 500 tons of green hydrogen daily.”