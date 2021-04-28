Axya raises funding to connect local manufacturing networks

Axya platform raised a $1.5 million seed round to connect local manufacturing networks across Ontario and Northeastern U.S.

This seed round is co-led by Ecofuel and Desjardins capital with the participation of Real Ventures.

“In its near two years as a platform, Axya’s goal has always been to help expand companies’ manufacturing potentials and find efficiency through local production,” said Félix Bélisle-Dockrill, CEO and Co-founder, Axya. “This past year has truly shown us the vulnerabilities of global production, and Axya aims to streamline the local outsourcing process while reducing the complexities involved with supply chain management.”

Axya’s platform allows manufacturing buyers to communicate with their suppliers through features such as a marketplace for parts, a built-in messenger system and a CAD viewer for the contracting of custom parts.

The funding will allow the Axya team to focus on developing new features for the interface in order to reduce the barriers associated with working with new, local suppliers.

“For the Ecofuel Fund, Axya’s transactional platform is: an impressive team, unparalleled customer service, and above all, a cutting-edge product that meets the needs of the industry, easy to use by buyers and suppliers and that promotes local manufacturing.” said Richard Cloutier, Managing Partner, Ecofuel Fund. “These are all the ingredients sought by the Ecofuel Fund and its partners to achieve success here and internationally.”