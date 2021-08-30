Avcorp announces contract extension with Boeing

August 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

Avcorp Industries Inc. announced the signing of a contract extension with Boeing to provide the Wheel Well Fairing assemblies for the Boeing 737MAX.

“We are very proud to support Boeing on programs such as the 737 MAX and look forward to continued growth providing better solutions to all our customers,” said Amandeep Kaler, CEO, Avcorp Industries Inc. “This extension represents a tremendous opportunity for even greater collaboration between our companies and fits perfectly with our continuous improvement and strategic growth plans well into the future.”

Avcorp has been manufacturing and supplying Boeing with various aircraft components supporting the 737, 757, 767, 777X, 787 Dreamliner, and CH-47 programs for over 20 years.